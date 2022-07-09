Navassa Town Councilman arrested

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — A Navassa Town Councilman has been arrested and charged with traffic crimes.

35-year-old James Hardy was arrested Thursday evening, and charged with driving with a permanently revoked license and failing to heed a police light or siren.

A Navassa officer attempted to pull Hardy over for expired tags. Hardy ignored the siren and continued driving another mile to his home. When asked why, he told the officer he didn’t need to pull over. His bond was set at $3,500, and he left jail Friday morning.

Last month, Hardy voluntarily stepped down as budget officer and took on the role of the newly-appointed finance officer after the town’s appointed officer, Claudia Bray, left the town.