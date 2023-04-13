Navy Admiral Daryl Caudle visits UNCW Center for Marine Science

Chancellor Aswani Volety hosted Admiral Daryl Caudle Thursday (PHOTO: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In recognition of Navy Week in Wilmington, Chancellor Aswani Volety hosted Admiral Daryl Caudle Thursday along with his entourage of officers for a visit at UNCW’s Center for Marine Science.

Admiral Caudle is a North Carolina native and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

The group enjoyed a tour led by Dr. Lynn Leonard, associate director of research and innovation at CMS.

“We were honored to have Admiral Caudle, his wife Donna, and his officers visit the Center for Marine Science and provide a glimpse into the many facets of research and outreach activities here,” Dr. Leonard said.

Research specialists in the Oceanographic Lab shared the numerous aspects of technology utilized by scientists and students to conduct research, from undersea vehicles to drones and satellites, along with near-shore research of waves on rocky shores.

The Admiral’s visit included a stop at UNCW’s Shellfish Research Hatchery to view newly spawned oysters and to learn how the facility contributes to North Carolina’s growing shellfish aquaculture and industry development.