Navy Band Southeast takes the stage at Kenan Auditorium

The brass section of "Navy Band Southeast" traveled from Naval Air Station, located in Jacksonville, Florida.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Navy Week continues in Wilmington.

Thursday night, Navy Band Southeast took the stage at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium.

The band kept the crowd entertained with the help of their saxophones, trumpets, flutes and even a tuba.

Jason Andrews is the unit leader and drummer.

He said he looks forward to nights like these, where he gets to do what he loves and share it with others.

Andrews said, “My favorite part of the show is basically, at the end, when we get to come off stage, shake hands, meet people and connect with the community.”

They certainly did connect, considering the crowd sang along, clapped their hands, and screamed for an encore.