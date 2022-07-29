NC 2-year-old dies after getting in unlocked car

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — A 2-year-old boy died one week after getting into an unlocked car at his home in Scotland County.

According to a press release from Kids and Car Safety, this is the 2nd child to die inside a hot car in North Carolina this year and at least the 13th nationwide. North Carolina ranks number seven in the nation with at least 42 child hot car deaths since 1990.

A two-year-old child has died after the boy was found last Thursday on his family’s property on Graham Road in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Dover said the boy had been in the hospital for one week.

He added at the time of the incident the child was breathing on his own when he left the scene with paramedics.

More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990 and at least another 7,300 survived with varying types and severities of injuries, according to data collected by Kids and Car Safety. Over one-fourth of hot car deaths involve a child who got into the vehicle on their own and of those 68% were little boys. The good news is that technology exists that can prevent these unthinkable tragedies.

Kids and Car Safety is committed to the push for technology in all vehicles to stop hot car tragedies. To learn more about hot car technology and the provision passed in the Infrastructure bill last November, view the press release from their national press event with members of Congress earlier this year.



“Unfortunately, this is yet another tragedy that a basic ‘rear seat reminder alert’ being used by many automakers today simply would not address. What we need is occupant detection technology as standard equipment in all vehicles as quickly as possible to address these tragedies in a comprehensive manner,” stated Janette Fennell, founder and president of Kids and Car Safety, the leading national nonprofit working solely to prevent injuries and deaths of children in and around motor vehicles.

Safety Tips for Parents and Caregivers

Create simple habits to help keep your child safe.

Make sure your child is never left alone in a car:

Place the child’s diaper bag or item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that the child is with you.

Make it a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind. To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without in the back seat (employee badge, laptop, phone, handbag, etc.)

Ask your childcare provider to call you right away if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled.

Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to thinking someone else removed the child.

Make sure children cannot get into a parked car: