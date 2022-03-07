NC 4th of July Celebration festivities announced

Southport planning huge return to in-person events including parade

Southport 4th of July Festival

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The city of Southport is planning a huge and expanded 4th of July celebration as it returns after a 2 year pause for the pandemic.

The city’s annual Independence Day celebration is the official State of North Carolina’s celebration. This year is the 227th edition of the festival. Highlights include picnics, arts and crafts in the park, a car show, a parade, fireworks, firefighters’ competition, children’s games, live entertainment, great food, and of course, lots of red, white, and blue.

The history of the celebration was first recorded in a newspaper in 1795. Now the event has grown to attract over 50,000 visitors each year and has expanded to encompass Oak Island, NC. Through the years, the efforts of civic groups and citizens have evolved to encompass a wide variety of American celebration traditions. And what could be more American than donning your best red, white and blue attire and joining in the fun? Holding true to its mission of promoting patriotism, the festival also has a Veterans Recognition Ceremony, Flag Retirement Ceremony, Flag Raising Ceremony, and new in 2022, a military and first responder equipment exhibition.

This year’s Fourth of July Festival will host arts and crafts in Southport at Franklin Square Park and on Oak Island in Middleton Park. A hit for 2021 will return in 2022, the Cape Fear Cruisers Classic Car & Truck Show in Bill Smith Park. Shaggers brush up your skills and prepare to participate in Oak Island’s Beach Day shag competition, and be sure to join in the fun during the day on the beach as teams compete in various activities. Water enthusiasts, show your patriotism on the water this year by participating in the Kayak & SUP Parade or the Freedom Flotilla. Of course, not to be missed is the parade’s return and held in Southport on July 4th. Fireworks displays will include Oak Island’s Anniversary fireworks on July 1st from the Oak Island Pier at 9 p.m. and on Southport’s Waterfront, Sunday, July 4th at 9 p.m.

This year’s Welcoming Ceremonies will take place on June 30th.

For more information click here.