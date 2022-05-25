NC 4th of July Festival accepting parade entries

Deadline to register is June 10.

(Photo: Zeb Starnes)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – The NC 4th of July Festival Committee is accepting entries for the annual parade held on July 4 in downtown Southport.

All applications are due by June 10.

“We are excited to bring the parade back after a two-year hiatus,” said Trisha Howarth, publicity chair for the festival committee. “The parade is one of the most popular events of the festival and we expect this year’s to be bigger and better than ever.”

Businesses, non-profit organizations, military and public safety organizations, and individuals are invited to participate and encouraged to display their patriotism during the parade.

Entry fees are determined by unit/business type.

Participants can choose to enter a personal vehicle, rent a professionally decorated float, or register a horse unit.

Click here to review parade rules, unit types and fees, and to submit the registration form and payment.