NC-87 reopens following accident near Delco

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Both lanes of NC-87 have been reopened following an accident.

A section of NC-87 had been closed to traffic in both directions for several hours due to an accident, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT first reported the closure at 11:51 p.m. Monday night. It is reporting the road could be closed until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The department is recommending the following detour: From US 74 West, turn right on NC 11. Continue straight to re-access NC 87.

Detour: From NC 87 South, turn right on NC 11. Continue straight on NC 11 until you get to US 74. Make a left on US 74 to re-access NC 87.

