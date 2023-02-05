NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces gender of new otter pups

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY)– An “otterly” adorable addition was added to the family at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher over the weekend.

For the second time in a year, the Fort Fisher Aquarium welcomed three new otter pups to its family.

The three newest pups were born on January 31st, and on Saturday their genders were announced.

The otter team reveled two boys and one girl.

Shannon Anderson works with the otters, and she says these new pups are not only an asset to the aquarium, but also to their program with the otters.

“This is really important for a program called the SSP, or the Species Survival Plan. We are only one of almost 13 other institutions to be recommended to breed the Asian Small Pod Otters. So, this is very exciting for the SSP, and of course for the aquarium,” said Anderson.

The new pups will not be in public view until they reach important milestones, including swimming proficiently and eating solid foods.