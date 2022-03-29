NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosting Spring Break Camp this week

Kids loved touching the animals (Photo: Matthew Huddleston / WWAY)

Kids were excited to see the snake (Photo: WWAY)

Hands-on learning (Photo: WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Spring Break Camp is happening this week at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Twelve children are spending this week learning about animals found around the aquarium through exhibits and hands-on activities.

Staff say it’s important for kids to begin learning at an early age about the roles animals plan in our environment.

Special activities instructor Elizabeth Stratton says she enjoys seeing the excitement on the children’s faces as they learn.

“Just really engaging them in curiosity about nature, engaging interest in animals,” Stratton said. “But also talking about the importance of conservation and caring for those animals as well.”

Stratton says they’ve held this program for a long time and plan to continue it for years to come.