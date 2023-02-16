NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosts behind-the-scenes tours

NC aquarium gives visitors a chance to explore the rarely-seen parts of the aquarium.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the popular attraction.

Thursday afternoon the aquarium hosted a tour that gives visitors the chance to see the rather rarely-seen parts that most don’t see.

Staff who manages the day-to-day operation say tours like this is a discovery of hidden treasure.

It’s an excellent opportunity for those who wonder what it takes to run an aquarium this size.

Heidi Friant, a participant in the tour, said, “It’s been really educational to learn about the conservation work that they do as well as just the equipment that they have to use in order to sustain and keep the animals healthy. There’s so much behind the scene work that goes on that you just don’t see at face value looking at the tanks.”

Friant and her daughter, Vienna, say the two visit the aquarium every chance they get to learn more about aquatic life.

Today’s behind-the-scenes tour was one of the first that the aquarium has done since the pandemic began.

Behind-the-scenes tours are for ages 8 and up. Children ages 8 to 14 must be accompanied by an adult. The aquarium asks visitors to register online on their website in advance to secure your spot on this adventure. Member pricing begins at $9 with standard pricing being $18 for ages 8 to 12, and $20 for ages 13 and up.