NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher teams up with several organizations to help collect school supplies

(Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The first day of classes for NC public schools is quickly approaching.

Several organizations are teaming up across the Cape Fear to help gather school supplies for students.

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is partnering with the SECU, VolunteerNC, Communities in Schools and the NCBCE for the annual Governor’s School Supply Drive.

They ask for anyone interested in helping to drop off school supply donations to any SECU in the state or at the Aquarium itself.