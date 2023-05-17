NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s oldest otter, Asta, undergoes surgery at NC State

The Aquarium's oldest otter, Asta, is undergoing surgery (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The oldest otter at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher underwent surgery Wednesday.

The 15-year-old otter, Asta, had been recovering from a procedure on April 5th which revealed a mass.

Asta had hysterectomy surgery at the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine to remove the mass.

While she is recovering from the surgery, she will be tucked away behind the scenes with her son, Ray, for at least two weeks.