NC Aquarium Society offering chance to adopt animals for year, fund Aquarium care

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The NC Aquarium Society is offering animal-lovers the chance to symbolically adopt an animal.

You can choose from six different animals, including river otter, shark, sea turtle, and eagle. Each adoption is good for an entire year.

Foster Parent and Supporter adoption levels include a cuddly plush. All levels include a certificate, fact card, and decal.

Program contributions help feed and care for Aquarium animals.

To pick an animal to adopt, click HERE.