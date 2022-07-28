NC boy makes top 25 in National Mullet Championship

Ethan Brown is in the top 25 in the USA Mullet Championship in July 2022 (Photo: WLOS/CNN)

BREVARD, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina boy is among the top 25 contestants of the USA Mullet Competition.

Five-year-old Ethan Brown is from Transylvania County.

Ethan has been rocking his mullet for two years. Ethan says if he wins, he wants to donate his $2,500 prize to research for type one diabetes. He says he wants to bring awareness to the disease in honor of his older sister who was diagnosed in 20-20.

“He just really loves his mullet… Everybody comes up to him and says, ‘I love your mullet’. And he says, ‘Business in the front, party in the back’ and gives it a shake,” Ethan’s dad Isaac Brown said.

The third and final vote will start on August 15 on”mulletchamp.com”.