NC budget to become law without Governor Cooper’s signature

Governor Cooper (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — The Republican-controlled NC Senate gave final approval on the state budget on Friday with a vote of 26 to 17. This after it passed the first round of votes on Thursday.

If enacted, the plan would cut personal income taxes, broaden private-school scholarships and expand Medicaid.

Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the passage of the state budget and Medicaid Expansion:

“Health insurance for 600,000 more North Carolinians that brings more mental health and substance use disorder treatment, help for desperate rural hospitals and billions of dollars into our economy is a life-saving, monumental decision for our state.

Make no mistake, overall this is a bad budget that seriously shortchanges our schools, prioritizes power grabs, keeps shady backroom deals secret and blatantly violates the constitution, and many of its provisions will face legal action.

However, we must recognize this irresponsible legislature’s decade of refusal to expand Medicaid, which has caused life and death situations for so many North Carolinians and threatened the very existence of numerous rural hospitals. I will not allow people who are crying for help to wait any longer, so I am directing our Department of Health and Human Services to begin today the process for expanding Medicaid while allowing this budget to become law without my signature.”

