NC By Train continues record breaking ridership trend

NC By Train has reported record numbers of travelers (Photo: Stephswift / Pixabay)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — After reporting record breaking ridership in 2022, NC By Train, North Carolina’s intercity passenger rail service, achieved record ridership for the first quarter of 2023.

January, February and March all broke monthly records and the quarter as whole was more than a 30% increase over 2019 pre-pandemic first quarter ridership. Ridership is up more than 50% over last year’s first quarter ridership. In the first quarter of 2023, the Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried over 135,000 passengers.

“Last year we had the highest ridership that we’ve ever had in our 32-year history of providing intercity railroad service here in North Carolina,” said Jason Orthner, the Rail Division Director at the N.C. Department of Transportation. “We are starting out very well for another record year for ridership on NC By Train.”