NC dad charged with murder after 5-month-old son dies

KINSTON, NC (WWAY) — Shortly after 11:40am, Detectives and Officers from the Kinston Police Department responded to Lenoir Memorial Hospital regarding a reported child abuse.

During the investigation it was determined the 5 month old victim had sustained multiple injuries to his body.

After conducting several interviews, warrants were obtained on the child’s father, Ricardo Kadin Battle age 22, for Felony Child Abuse.

Battle was located and taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and booked into the Lenoir County Jail.