NC Democratic Party Chair focusing on voter outreach, candidate recruitment

While Democrats performed relatively well in Congressional races, they lost an open Senate race, and control of the State Supreme Court

NC House of Representatives (photo: WWAY)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Sitting inside The Andrew Goodwin House, which serves as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s headquarters in downtown Raleigh, Anderson Clayton shared her reaction to winning the State chair race earlier this month.

“I think I was definitely surprised,” said the 25-year-old Clayton, who became the party’s youngest State Chair.

The former Person County Precinct Chair unseated incumbent Bobbie Richardson, a former State Representative who had the backing of Governor Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, and the entire Democratic Congressional delegation. Clayton, who referred to Richardson as “revered” in an interview Friday with ABC 11, said her victory was a sign that the party wanted a new voice, with the elections being held just three months after a largely disappointing midterm for Democrats.

To read the whole article, visit WTVD’s website.