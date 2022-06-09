NC Democrats, gun-control advocates again seek GOP action

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic legislators and gun-control advocates want Republicans to allow debate and pass measures they say would keep weapons out of the hands of young people and those with mental illness.

Speakers at a Legislative Building news conference on Thursday criticized GOP leaders for failing to act on their proposals years ago, well before recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; and Uvalde, Texas.

Some proposals would require background checks for all gun sales, prohibit people under 21 from owning assault-style weapons and create legal process for so-called “red-flag” orders.

Republicans are expected again to bottle up bills.

Gun-rights advocates are influential at the General Assembly.