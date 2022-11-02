NC Department of Commerce awards $450,000 to Cape Fear Workforce Development Board

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Commerce has awarded 20 special grants to 11 local workforce development boards across the state, totaling $8.45 million.

Boards will use the grants to help jobseekers and small businesses with training and other services in response to a tight labor market.

“In today’s changing economy, we must help more North Carolinians overcome barriers to entering the workforce, particularly individuals reentering after incarceration, while also helping our employers train workers with the skills they need,” Governor Cooper said. “These grants will provide new opportunities for communities to fill good jobs and put more money in the pockets of hard-working North Carolinians.”

The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender County) has received a $450,000 grant to implement a multiple pathway approach to connect targeted small businesses and micro-businesses with job-ready talent. The program will provide sustainability and growth options, while developing talent pipelines to meet future needs.