NC Division of Marine Fisheries announce there will be no recreational spring flounder season

There will be no 2023 spring flounder fishing season (Photo: Jordan Nason)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says there will be no recreational spring flounder fishing season this year.

Officials say they looked at preliminary data from the 2022 recreation fall season, which was the month of September.

They say the amount of southern flounder removed from the water exceeded the allowable catch by 25,000 pounds.

State law requires any overfished species be rebuilt to a viable status.

The state adopted an amendment requiring a 72-percent reduction on flounder catches for recreational and commercial fishermen.

The dates for the fall fishing season will be announced at a later date.