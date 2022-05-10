NC Driver steers school bus into ditch to avoid gunshots

DURHAM, NC (AP) — Police say a North Carolina school bus driver steered his vehicle into a ditch to avoid gunfire and no one on the bus was hurt.

Durham police say witnesses told officers that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles on East Club Boulevard on Monday afternoon and the bus driver took evasive action to avoid the shooting.

Police found numerous shell casings at the scene, but didn’t find any shooting victims. Police say the school bus, which was not damaged, was not the intended target of the gunfire.

News outlets report that Durham schools spokesman Chip Sudderth says the school bus was carrying 18 students from City of Medicine Academy and Durham School of the Arts.

