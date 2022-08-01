NC educators meet to address school violence, other issues

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Educators from across North Carolina are gathering for four days of training on how to support young children and adolescents facing an outbreak of violence and other problems.

The RISE Conference in Greensboro is sponsored by the Center for Safer Schools, which is part of the state public instruction department.

Sessions will deal with bullying, suicide, opioids and other substance use among other challenges children now face.

The training also will address trauma and victimization among children and adolescents, and how all of these things impact school climate and school safety.