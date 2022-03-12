NC farmers feel impact of inflation, rising fuel and fertilizer costs

Farming accounts for about 17 percent of North Carolina’s economy and growers are also feeling the pinch of high prices.

Corn harvested on a farm in Augusta County

COATS, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s costing more to get food from the farm to your table.

Farming accounts for about 17 percent of North Carolina’s economy and growers are also feeling the pinch of high prices.

Curt Honeycutt owns Honeycutt Farms in Harnett County. He said costs over the past year have skyrocketed from fertilizer, to feed, to fuel.

“It all trades together,” Honeycutt said. “If gas prices go up, the price of corn goes up, the price of beans go up and then trickles back down to our feed.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has only made things more expensive because Russia is a major world supplier of chemicals that make up nitrogen-based fertilizer.

“Most of our commercial fertilizers are up 80 to 90 percent over what we paid in March last year,” Honeycutt said.

Read more here.