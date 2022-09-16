NC Forest Service kicks off annual student essay contest

An essay contest is offering students across NC the chance to win prizes and learn about products that come from trees (Photo: NC Forest Service)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Forest Service is giving students across the state the opportunity to win some money through an essay contest.

The contest helps students draw connections between forests and the products that come from them.

Students in third grade through twelfth grade can write an essay between now and the October 21st deadline and submit it for the chance to win a $200 Visa gift card.

The prizes will be awarded to the winning student from 3rd-5th grade, 6th-8th grade and 9th-12th grade.

Information on writing topics and more details can be found HERE.

In North Carolina, the forest products industry plants more than 60 million trees each year. Those trees are then turned into more than 5,000 wood and paper products that we use and enjoy each day—everything from baby food and ice cream, to rayon and paint, to toothpaste, cosmetics, medicine, and household cleaners.

In 1960, Congress passed a resolution to establish a Forest Products Week each year in October. The purpose of this is to “focus attention on the importance of our forests and forest products to the nation’s economy and welfare.” Each year since, the sitting President of the United States has issued a proclamation designating the week.