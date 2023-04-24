NC gas prices see a slight fall after weeks of climbing numbers

Gas prices have fallen a bit in the past week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following weeks of rising prices at the pump, average gas prices across North Carolina have fallen.

The average price per gallon has dropped 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina are still 16.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $3.09 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.27 a gallon, a difference of $1.18.



“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline,” Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said. “While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer.”