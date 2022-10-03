NC gas stations continue to see price falls, despite rising prices across country

Gas prices are rising in parts of the country but continue to fall in NC (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across the country have risen for the second straight week, but prices in North Carolina have fallen once again.

According to GasBuddy, average gas prices in North Carolina have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today, according to a survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.93/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.66/g.



The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”