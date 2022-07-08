NC governor signs bills addressing sexual assaults, alcohol

(Photo: Roy Cooper/Youtube)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed 11 bills into law, which include legislation that addresses sexual assault, domestic violence and alcohol sales.

The signed bills were among more than three dozen that the General Assembly sent Cooper in the last two days of its work session.

He must decide what to do with the rest by Sunday or Monday.

One signed measure makes clear that hospitals or medical offices can’t attempt to bill victims of sexual assault or their insurance companies for forensic medical examinations.

Another does away with membership requirements to drink at what are commonly known as “private bars.”