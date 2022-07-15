NC Highway Patrol: Troopers pursued 9-year-old driving vehicle

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (Photo: WWAY)

KNIGHTDALE, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers pursued a 9-year-old behind the wheel of a vehicle east of the state capital on Thursday.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said troopers were alerted that a 9-year-old had “taken a motor vehicle” and was driving on Old Milburnie Road in Knightdale, east of Raleigh.

Troopers spotted the vehicle and began to follow it.

The young driver failed to stop for emergency equipment and went off the road, hitting the curb and a manhole before coming to a stop.

The child was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital for observation.