NC inmates maintain 4.0 GPA in nontraditional student partnership with Campbell University

Six inmates with the Sampson Correctional Institution have been inducted into a national honors society after maintaining a 4.0 GPA (Photo: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Six Sampson Correctional Institution inmates have been inducted into a national honors society for nontraditional students.

The newest members of Alpha Sigma Lambda have maintained perfect 4.0 GPA in the Second Chance Initiative, a partnership between Prisons and Campbell University.

The six honorees are in the second class of students that are part of the Second Chance Initiative, providing offenders the opportunity to participate in postsecondary educational programs to reduce recidivism rates.