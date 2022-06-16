NC Legislature recognizes UNCW men’s basketball team

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2021-22 men’s basketball season at UNCW was a special one and it became even more memorable with a trip to the state capital early Wednesday to receive recognition from the state’s legislative leaders.



Local delegations from the NC House and Senate issued statements before their respective groups as the Seahawk players, coaching staff and administrators looked on. It was another first for the program, which won the school’s first postseason championship, the Roman College Basketball Invitational, in late March.



“We truly appreciate all of our local representatives for their roles in making this happen,” Takayo Siddle, UNCW’s head coach and the Colonial Athletic Association’s Coach of the Year, said. “Last season was an incredible one and everyone involved played a role in the success of the team. I know we all enjoyed visiting the House and Senate chambers to experience the legislative process first-hand.”



NC Rep. John Bell, Rep. Ted Davis, Rep. Charlie Miller, Sen. Michael Lee, and Sen. Bill Rabon spearheaded Wednesday’s recognition, which included a visit to both the House and Senate for rousing ovations.



“What the team did this season was remarkable,” Rep. Bell said on the floor of the NC House. “UNCW is a shining example for all schools. Thank you for all you have done for the school in our region.”



Both bodies also recognized retiring leaders Chancellor Jose Sartarelli and Director of Athletics Jimmy Bass for their contributions to the University and North Carolina.



The Seahawks finished the season with a 27-9 record, reeling off a school-record 12 consecutive games at one point, and winning the school’s ninth regular season title in the Colonial Athletic Association. The team then knocked off VMI, Drake, Northern Colorado and Middle Tennessee State on four consecutive days in Daytona Beach to win the CBI crown in late March.