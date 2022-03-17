NC man accused of distributing nearly 7 pounds of cocaine gets 14 years in prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pender County man will spend more than 14 years in federal prison for possessing and distributing heroin and nearly seven pounds of cocaine.

U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan on Thursday sentenced Elmer “E.J.” Holmes, Jr., 38, to a 175-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of cocaine and 100 or more grams of heroin, and distribution of heroin and cocaine and aiding and abetting another.

Prosecutors said Holmes received “large amounts of narcotics” at his cousin’s Pender County house in 2019, with Holmes leaving some for his cousin to distribute and the rest was taken elsewhere.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm officers conducted controlled purchases from the cousin from April-September 2019.

