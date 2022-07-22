NC man charged in federal court with dealing heroin and fentanyl

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A 21-year-old Henderson man has been charged in a federal court with selling fentanyl-laced heroin.

According to an indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, Tyren Omarious Hargrove allegedly sold the drug to a confidential informant working with the Henderson Police Department in May.

On June 3, officers searched a home associated with Hargrove. According to the indictment, they found more than 4,000 dosage units of heroin laced with fentanyl and nearly $60,000 cash.

Hargrove was on post-release supervision by the State of North Carolina at the time, and was arrested on various state charges. He bonded out of jail and later failed to appear for court.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, Hargrove was located by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop on June 22. After initially stopping, he took off and led troopers and sheriff’s deputies from two counties on a high speed chase reaching speeds of 115 mph. He was eventually caught on foot after a tire deflation device disabled his car.

If convicted, Hargrove faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

