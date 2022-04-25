NC man shoots, stabs father to death, deputies say

PEMBROKE, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at approximately 7:40 pm, Robeson County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the 8800 block of Hwy 72, in Pembroke in reference to an individual who had been shot.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, Patrick L. Maynor, 52, of Pembroke was found deceased in the front yard.

Maynor also suffered stab wounds during the assault.

​ Noah C. Maynor, 20, of Pembroke was taken into custody at the scene and charged with first degree murder.

Noah Maynor is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Noah Maynor is the son of Patrick Maynor. The motive for the homicide is still under investigation.

The case is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.