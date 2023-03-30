NC man wins $2 million from scratch-off less than two years after winning $1 million

Pharris Frank has won the lottery -- again (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

DAVIE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sometimes lightning does strike twice.

After celebrating a $1 million lottery win in July of 2021, Pharris Frank of Advance recently doubled his previous prize by winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off.

“I called my wife and told her, ‘I did it again,’” Frank laughed.

Frank, 41, works in construction and, while working out of town, he bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

“It’s cool because the first time I won it was two miles from my house and this time I was four and a half hours away,” Frank said. “What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time?”

Frank said he had a feeling he would win big again.

“It’s crazy because the day before I won, my buddy was asking me how it felt to win $1 million,” he recalled. “And I told him that I was going to double it.”

Despite predicting the win to his friend, Frank still had trouble believing it.

“I didn’t know if I was dreaming or not,” he said. “I was just in shock for a while.”

When Frank arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

His first big win helped to pay for his dream wedding. After this win, he said he wants take his wife on a nice vacation.