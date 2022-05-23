NC Medicaid expansion gets serious attention from Senate GOP

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Senate Republicans are strongly considering legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults.

The idea is contained in a summary of a wide-ranging health care access measure being discussed by state senators.

The Associated Press obtained the summary. Such legislation would mark an extraordinary turnabout by Senate Republicans set against expansion for a decade.

Senate leader Phil Berger said last year he was now open to expansion, which is a top priority for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

House Speaker Tim Moore said last week he’d be surprised if expansion could be approved before the legislative session ends around July 1.

