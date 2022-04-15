NC pair who assaulted and carjacked 74-year-old woman captured

NC Pair who assaulted and carjacked a 74 year old woman have been captured (Photo: Pixabay)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina have apprehended a man and a woman accused of assaulting and carjacking a 74-year-old woman.

News outlets report the Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to the call learned that the woman had been eating in her car when two people approached, demanded that she get out and then assaulted her when she refused to get out.

Warrants were issued for Danny Lee Minor and Kimberly Elizabet Woodell, both of Asheboro.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says they were found in the county and taken into custody.