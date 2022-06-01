NC parents’ bill blocking K-3 LGBTQ curriculum clears Senate

NC parents' bill blocking K-3 LGBTQ curriculum clears Senate (Photo: Ellora Remington / USAF)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state Senate has passed “Parents’ Bill of Rights” legislation that in part would prohibit instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 public school curriculum.

The measure cleared the chamber Wednesday on a near party-line vote and now heads to the House.

The outcome suggests a likely veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper if the bill reaches his desk could doom the Republican measure.

The bill’s authors said the legislation was needed to give parents more ability to oversee their children’s’ education and health.

But opponents said the measure is an election-year attempt at censorship that would harm LGBTQ students.