NC parents’ bill with LGBTQ limits going to Senate floor

RALEIGH. NC (AP) — A “Parents’ Bill of Rights” bill that also would address how some LGBT issues are handled in North Carolina public schools is heading to the Senate floor.

A Senate committee voted Tuesday on a measure that would broaden the rights parents already have in laws for their schoolchildren and lay out how they can complain and appeal when schools don’t comply.

Critics say the measure would intimidate and harm LGBTQ youth by forcing schools to reveal to parents more about changes to their child’s health services. It also would prevent instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 curriculum.

Senate floor debate is expected Wednesday.