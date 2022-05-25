NC parents’ rights bill includes LGBTQ curriculum ban in K-3

NC parents' rights bill includes LGBTQ curriculum ban in K-3 (Photo: Pixabay)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate Republicans have unveiled a wide-ranging proposal they say would help parents stay informed about what their children are being taught and how they’re being treated by doctors.

The measure also would tread into contentious LGBTQ matters that have caused divisive debate elsewhere.

The legislation unveiled Tuesday would bar public school curriculum for kindergarten through third grade from containing instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Republicans contend the prohibition is more limited than a new Florida law.

The measure will get heard Wednesday in committee.

It would have to pass both chambers before heading to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.