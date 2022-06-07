NC police department breaks gun seizure record in May

Handgun (Photo: Pixabay)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s largest city say they broke a 7-year-old record last month for the number of guns seized by officers in a month.

A news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday says officers seized 413 firearms in May related to criminal investigations, including a number of guns connected to a person apprehended with the help of a tracking device.

So far this year, the department says it has seized 1,230 guns, up 11% from 2021.

The department also says the number of guns seized this year is 40% higher than the average over the last five years.