NC prosecutor won’t charge officers in 3 fatal shootings

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says she won’t charge law enforcement officers who fatally shot three people in three separate incidents in January.

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry’s office announced Monday that Deberry has concluded her review of investigations into the shootings by law enforcement officers and evidence doesn’t support criminal charges.

She released letters to the three departments involved.

The cases are the fatal shootings of Stephanie Monique Wilson in Bahama on Jan. 4th by a Durham County sheriff’s deputy, Charles Piquet at a Circle K station on Jan. 12th by Durham police officers and Raishawn Jones by a Duke University officer at Duke University Hospital on Jan. 14th.