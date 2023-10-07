NC ranks number 8 for most historic homes in the United States
RALEIGH (WRAL) — New data from Assurance IQ revealed that NC has over 3,000 historic homes, falling only slightly behind the Top 5:
- New York – 6,416 historic homes
- Massachusetts – 4,462 historic homes
- Ohio – 4,180 historic homes
- Pennsylvania – 3,556 historic homes
- Kentucky – 3,488 historic homes
The National Average is 1,935 historic homes per state.
With many northern states ranking higher in the list, North Carolina also stood out as a southern state which a large amount of historic preservation, compared with places like:
- Alabama — 1,352 historic homes
- Mississippi – 1,507 historic homes
- Louisiana — 1,508 historic homes
- South Carolina — 1,647 historic homes
- Tennessee — 2,200 historic homes
- Georgia — 2,210 historic homes
- North Carolina — 3,108 historic homes
- Virginia — 3,349 historic homes
North Carolina has slightly fewer preserved historic homes than Virginia and Kentucky, which ranked higher among the overall Top 8.