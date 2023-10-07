NC ranks number 8 for most historic homes in the United States

City officials working to preserve the historic charm of Southport. (-Marion Caldwell, WWAY)

RALEIGH (WRAL) — New data from Assurance IQ revealed that NC has over 3,000 historic homes, falling only slightly behind the Top 5:

New York – 6,416 historic homes

Massachusetts – 4,462 historic homes

Ohio – 4,180 historic homes

Pennsylvania – 3,556 historic homes

Kentucky – 3,488 historic homes

The National Average is 1,935 historic homes per state.

With many northern states ranking higher in the list, North Carolina also stood out as a southern state which a large amount of historic preservation, compared with places like:

Alabama — 1,352 historic homes

Mississippi – 1,507 historic homes

Louisiana — 1,508 historic homes

South Carolina — 1,647 historic homes

Tennessee — 2,200 historic homes

Georgia — 2,210 historic homes

North Carolina — 3,108 historic homes

Virginia — 3,349 historic homes

North Carolina has slightly fewer preserved historic homes than Virginia and Kentucky, which ranked higher among the overall Top 8.