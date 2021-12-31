NC reports record COVID-19 cases, raising hospital concerns

NCDHHS said 18,571 additional positive tests were reported on Thursday

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina has reported a record one-day number of additional COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said 18,571 additional positive tests were reported on Thursday. That smashes the previous record during the pandemic of 11,581 set in January 2021.

The number of people identified by DHHS as hospitalized COVID-19 patients also has more than doubled since early December, reaching over 2,250.

That number should grow following the spike in positive tests. Incoming DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley says his agency is concerned about hospital capacity, particularly due to those who are unvaccinated and who have underlying health conditions.

