NC Republicans vote to delay primary elections a second time

North Carolina General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican state lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would delay North Carolina’s primary election a second time, but that bill is facing a potential veto by Gov. Roy Cooper (D) as Democrats were united in their opposition to it.

The bill would move the primary from May 17 to June 7. It’s already been pushed back from March by the state Supreme Court due to ongoing litigation over the new districts Republicans approved for Congress and the General Assembly.

“We don’t want to keep coming back here, pushing it back. So, I think this just creates a lot of headroom for the election so it shouldn’t need to be moved back anymore,” said Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke).

The Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the redistricting case for Feb. 2. Republicans raised concerns that if the court, which is majority Democratic, rules that the districts are unconstitutional then the legislature would not be left with enough time to redraw the districts in time for candidates to file to run for office on beginning on Feb. 24.

