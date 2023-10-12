NC school bus driver charged after 7 elementary students injured in crash

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC (WFMY) — The Alamance County School District says seven elementary students were hurt after an Alamance-Burlington school bus hit a building off Highway 87 near Judge Sharpe Road in Graham Thursday morning.

Bus 342 from B. Everett Jordan Elementary School hit the Lloyd Septic building around 7:20 a.m. as it was on the way to school. The district said 18 students were on board.

Seven students were injured. Six of them were taken to UNC Hospital and one other was taken to a nearby treatment facility by a parent for evaluation. The 10 other students on board were not hurt and were picked up by their parents at the scene.

The Highway Patrol said the driver had minor injuries but was OK and didn’t need to go to the hospital. Troopers charged the bus driver, 75-year-old Ronald Farrow, with failure to maintain lane control.

