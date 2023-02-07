NC Senate passes Bill 49, the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

The NC Senate has passed the Parents' Bill of Rights (Photo: Pixabay)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Senate has passed Bill 49, the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’.

Proponents say the bill would give parents greater authority over their children’s education and health. But critics say it would harm young LGBTQ people.

The bill would require public school personnel to alert parents, in most circumstances, before calling their child by a different name or pronoun.

It also would prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms, with an exception for ‘student-initiated questions’.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.