NC State alum tumbles into fame with cheese roll trophy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Trophies come in all shapes and sizes. Just ask NC State alum Abby Lampe, who had to find a way to ship an 8-pound roll of cheese back to her parents’ house in Clayton.

Lampe was 2022’s women’s division winner of the annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling competition held near Gloucester in England.

The journey to become queen of the hill began in March when her friends started bringing up the event that dates all the way back to 1826.

While it may seem like not much skill is involved, Lampe knew that strategy was key.

“During the races on Sunday, there is three downhill races for the men and then one women’s race that is a downhill race. So I watched the previous two and figured out kind of where the people had won, where did they start down the hill?” Lampe said.

That kind of thinking was forged in the classroom as she studied to become an industrial systems engineer at NC State where she graduated in May.

Lampe said she doesn’t know whether she will defend the rind back in England next year. She said that will depend on her work schedule.

As for what the future holds for the cheese itself, Lampe said her sister came up with an interesting idea that involves a cheese-eating competition with NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson.

She is also working on using her win to help others. While no official details have been announced, Lampe said she is in talks with the university on a T-shirt that will help raise money for charity.