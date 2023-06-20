NC State Treasurer presents check to Battleship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The North Carolina Department of State Treasury is working to get unclaimed money back into the hands of its rightful owners.

Today, some of that money was returned to an iconic landmark in Wilmington.

State Treasurer, Dale Folwell, presented the Battleship North Carolina with a check for 825 dollars. The money was discovered to belong to the USS North Carolina during a review of data on the state’s unclaimed property website.

Folwell says after this money was lost, misdirected or overlooked, he is proud to be able to return it so it can be used to maintain the popular landmark.

“This battleship represents so much about North Carolina and North Carolinians. It connects us to the freedom we enjoy as we are sitting here now between Memorial Day and July 4th,” said Folwell.

As of April 30th, the Department of the State Treasury has processed some 91-thousand unclaimed cash cases, totaling nearly 25-million dollars.