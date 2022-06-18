NC Supreme Court reinstates conviction in co-worker’s death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has reinstated a man’s murder and robbery convictions in the death of his co-worker.

The justices ruled 5-2 on Friday to reverse another appeals court’s ruling that had declared the circumstantial evidence at the 2019 trial of David Myron Dover for the death of Arthur “Buddy” Davis to be too weak for guilty verdicts.

Their boss had found Davis stabbed to death in his Kannapolis home in 2016.

Chief Justice Paul Newby wrote that substantial evidence supports the reasonable inference that Dover killed Davis and took $3,000 from him.

But a dissenting justice wrote the evidence only led to “suspicion or conjecture.”